YAD burns Tytler’s effigy in Amritsar

Amritsar Youth Akali Dal (YAD), the youth wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Monday staged a protest at Court Chowk in Amritsar against the Congress party’s decision to appoint Jagdish Tytler as one of the permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. Tytler’s name had earlier figured in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the Congress’ decision to accord him prominence in the Delhi unit is facing protests from the Sikh community.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}