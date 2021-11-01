YAD burns Tytler’s effigy in Amritsar
The issue of Tytler being made member of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee has also assumed political overtones; the BJP and the AAP have also slammed the move
Published on Nov 01, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Amritsar Youth Akali Dal (YAD), the youth wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Monday staged a protest at Court Chowk in Amritsar against the Congress party’s decision to appoint Jagdish Tytler as one of the permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. Tytler’s name had earlier figured in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the Congress’ decision to accord him prominence in the Delhi unit is facing protests from the Sikh community.
