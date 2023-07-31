Yamuna falling but Chambal on rising trend in Agra

Although far from alert level, the water in the Chambal river was showing a rising trend after the release of water from the Kota Barrage. Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna – although on the downward trend in Agra - remained a foot above alert level.

Officials stated that vigil continues in Agra district but stated that the situation in the Chambal is yet not alarming although an eye is being kept on the water level.

The water level in the Chambal, passing through the rural belt of Agra, was at 115.40 meters at Pinahat town at 2 pm on Monday but was much below the alert level at 127 feet and danger level at 130 meters.

The water level in the Chambal at Pinahat at 8 am on Monday was at 114.90 meters and was at 113.80 at 8 pm on Sunday. The rising trend is attributed to water released from Kota Barrage in Rajasthan.

“The situation is well in control in the Chambal, as the water level is far lower than the alert level, but we are keeping an eye on it. Currently, we are alert in areas lying near the Yamuna which still flows a feet above alert level at 496 feet in Agra on Monday, which is a foot above 495 feet, the alert level” said Yasvardhan Singh, the additional district magistrate (ADM) for finance and revenue, leading the team involved in dealing with the flood situation.

The Yamuna was flowing at 496.1 feet on Monday morning.