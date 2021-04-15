Home / Cities / Others / Yamunanagar couple booked for pushing 13-yr-old into prostitution
Yamunanagar couple booked for pushing 13-yr-old into prostitution

The Yamunanagar police have booked a couple identified as Sonu and Riya alias Rita for allegedly pushing a 13-year-old girl into prostitution
According to the police complaint, the Class 6 student is six months pregnant.

The Yamunanagar police have booked a couple identified as Sonu and Riya alias Rita for allegedly pushing a 13-year-old girl into prostitution.

According to the police complaint, the Class 6 student is six months pregnant.

Childline district director Anju Bajpai said that as per preliminary investigation, the accused had pushed her into prostitution for their drug needs.

“We were intimated about the girl’s situation by the civil hospital. We counselled the parents, both of whom are working. Doctors said that abortion at this stage is difficult but they are getting medical tests done and might approach the HC,” Bajpai said.

As per police statement by the girl’s mother, Riya and her husband used to take her daughter daily to different locations, where some men would rape her.

“She had intimidated my daughter of dire consequences if she reveals anything to us,” the woman told police.

The FIR was lodged under the POCSO Act and the IPC at Gandhinagar police station.

