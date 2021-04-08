Yatnal continues tirade against CM

Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal) on Wednesday said that BS Yediyurappa should resign on his own after April 17, adding that he should thank party workers and high command for getting a two-year bonus as the chief minister.

Stating that party legislators were not happy with the CM, Yatnal said they were being forced to stand in front of the media and praise Yediyurappa even though “most of them have not been released any funds for development in their own respective constituencies”.

He said the party’s rule bar those over 75 years of age from holding any administrative posts, adding that calls for Yediyurappa to become chief minister in 2023 were not possible.

“Does the rule for persons above 75 years not apply? Or have they granted him a special status…,” Yatnal said in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Yatnal has openly sought the removal of 78-year-old Yediyurappa from the top chair. He said Yediyurappa has already got a bonus of two years as chief minister and should resign on his own after April 17. The bypolls to two assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat will take place on April 17.

The BJP has given Yatnal a show cause notice, but there has been no real effort to control the leader or his tirade against his own leader.

Yatnal’s stand has given the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) more ammunition to attack Yediyurappa, who faces dissent from within his own government. Several BJP legislators have claimed that they have not been given any grants for developmental works as Yediyurappa continues to help turncoat ministers.

Senior BJP leader and rural development and Panchayati Raj minister KS Eshwarappa had recently approached the Karnataka governor to complain that Yediyurappa had bypassed the minister and awarded projects from his department to legislators and others in violation of procedure and rules.

Eshwarappa softened his stand against Yediyurappa on Wednesday as he said the national leadership was looking into the issue.

“It’s a lie that I filed a complaint against the CM. The question of lodging a complaint does not arise at all. Yediyurappa is our CM. He is my leader,” Eshwarappa said.