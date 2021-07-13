Yerawada jail’s trade sections post turnover of 3 crore in 2020-21

PUNE Yerawada jail’s in-house trade sections have posted a turnover of ₹3 crore in 2020-21, despite Covid 19 restrictions being in place in the prison.

Inmates working in the woodwork, carpentry and textile departments have added to the revenue.

The jail earned Rs5.81 crore in 2018-2019, according to an annual report released by the Maharashtra State Prisons Department.

The report is published by the office of the additional director general of police (prisons department and corrections service), in Pune. Last year, the jail was the prison with the highest earnings in the state.

Jail superintendent UT Pawar said, “Despite Covid-19 restrictions, the jail has been able to earn ₹3 crore from different trades. The authorities have been able to curb the spread of the outbreak amongst the inmates successfully. Carpentry and textile work drew a major portion of our revenues. Items like sofa sets, revolving chairs and memorabilia are in demand and fetch good revenue.”

“The demand this year was less due to restrictions, but still we manage to earn as per our potential. Our items are sold to private parties, and social organisations, including government and semi-government institutions,” he said.

According to jail authorities around 400 convicts lodged inside the jail serving life imprisonment are given skilled tasks on a rotation. Due to Covid, the bakery and saloon sections are currently shut down.

The inmates also grow crops like wheat, rice, jowar, and soyabean in the open fields.

A skilled prisoner is paid Rs61 as daily wages, a medium-skilled person gets Rs55, while a novice is paid Rs44 per day

Maharashtra currently has 60 jails and the jails manage to earn revenue by selling products made by inmates.

Yerwada Central jail

Total number of inmates – 5,994

Women - 254

Total number of convicted inmates - 800

Inmates on parole - 77