Yoga week observances begin in Agra, Aligarh

Preparations have begun at district level for the forthcoming ninth International Yoga Day on June 21.

Event organised to mark the beginning of Yoga Week at Ahilyabai Holkar Stadium in Aligarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

District officials in Agra and Aligarh held meetings to mark the beginning of Yoga Week in the run up to International Yoga Day (June 21).

Additional district magistrate, city, Aligarh, Amit Kumar Bhatt, presided over a meeting organised on Wednesday evening in preparation for Yoga Week which began from Thursday and yoga was performed at Ahilya Bai Holkar Sports Stadium on RamGhat Road in Aligarh.

“The yoga activities will continue to be held daily at 6 am from June 15 to June 21 to mark Yoga Week. Such events will be organised at the district, tehsil, block and panchayat level all over the district all round the week, under the guidance of trained yoga teachers and volunteers. Health officials, pharmacists will conduct events in a planned manner all through the week,” said the ADM city.

Stress was laid to ensure public participation through various mediums and networks beside street plays and other social activities. Government hospitals, wellness centres are asked to communicate the message related to International Yoga Day. The elected MP, MLA and Yoga trainers are to give messages which are to be circulated amongst common men about the utility of Yoga in one’s life.

Regional homeopathic officer, Dr Narendra Kumar, said that messages have been communicated to Patanjali Family, Gayatri Family and Brahmkumari family in the district. Yoga sessions are to be organised all through the week at public parks to highlight the theme of ‘har ghar yoga’.

In Agra too, preparations began for International Day of Yoga and the beginning of Yoga Week was marked by lighting of a lamp at Eklavya Stadium on Thursday. Likewise, the start of the week was marked at Police Lines and other offices. Regional sports officer Sunil Chandra Joshi called for active participation by one and all.

