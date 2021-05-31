Home / Cities / Others / Yogi Adityanath announces 10 lakh assistance for kin of journalists who died due to Covid-19
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:40 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced 10 lakh aid for the family members of journalists who died due to Covid-19, said a statement from the state government. He made the announcement on the occasion of Hindi Journalism Day.

“From the freedom movement to the present times, Hindi journalism has had an unprecedented contribution in social awakening and nation-building. My greetings to all journalists on Hindi Journalism Day,” he said.

He also said that the government was committed to providing all support and will continue to encourage journalists.

“During such challenging and testing times, all the journalists and media workers have risked their lives to bring to us all the relevant and authentic information. They have worked 24x7 which is commendable,” he said.

During the second wave of the pandemic, many journalists across the country got infected while on duty and lost their lives, leaving their families helpless, the statement said.

