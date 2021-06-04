Yogi announces resumption of OPDs, surgeries from Friday

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced the resumption of outpatient department (OPD) services, as well as surgeries, at the state’s district hospitals, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) from Friday.

He also announced that the partial corona curfew would be relaxed in one more district, Jhansi, from Friday as the number of active Covid cases there fell below 600. Now, only nine districts, including Lucknow, will continue with the partial corona curfew.

Markets and shops will remain open from 7am to 7pm daily in Jhansi from Friday while adhering to Covid safety protocols and relevant restrictions. Relaxations are already in place in 64 other districts. Nevertheless, weekend curfew and night curfew will continue statewide.

“Given the improvement in the Covid situation in the state, we will start OPD services at the district hospitals, CHCs, and PHCs and surgeries as well from June 4. However, more and more people should be encouraged to make use of tele-consultation and the e-Sanjavini app for it. Only in special circumstances, people should visit OPDs. Under no circumstance, should there be a violation of Covid safety protocols,” he said at a Covid-19 review meeting.

He also noted that there had been reports of negligence and mischief in administering vaccines in some parts of the country as well as in UP.

“Such things are inappropriate. Considering such acts as crime, act strictly against those responsible,” he said to officials.

He said that so far, the state had administered a total of 1.9 crore vaccine doses to people in the state, adding that three lakh people got vaccine cover in the last 24 hours. He asked the officers concerned to take all possible steps to enhance daily vaccination capacity in the state.

He said the Covid recovery rate had reached 97.4% in the state and there had been a fall by 91.8%. Currently, the state has 25,546 active Covid cases.

Regarding preparations for the predicted third wave of pandemic, Yogi said that the state government had set June 20 as the deadline for establishment of PICUs (paediatric intensive care units) and NICUs (neo-natal ICUs) and the deadline will not be extended. “So, accomplish the task by pre-set deadline,” he said to the officers concerned.

Regarding training of personnel to tackle the third wave, Yogi said the five-day training programme of 85 master trainers was on.