Yogi asks UP officials to administer over a million Covid vaccine doses daily in July

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials to scale up the administering of Covid-19 vaccines to five-six lakh (500,000-6000,000) doses daily in the next three-four days and then increase it further 10-12 lakh doses (1-1.2 million) each day the next month (July).

He also said that from June 15, a special drive would begin to send kits of useful medicines for children door-to-door as the approaching rainy season was known for increased instances of encephalitis and malaria. All necessary arrangements should be made to protect children, he said.

So far, 2.15 crore (21.5 million) Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the state, including 3.91 lakh (391,000) doses in the past 24 hours, he said at a Covid-19 review meeting here.

“The state is currently administering approximately four lakh doses each day. Increase it to five-six lakh doses per day in the next three-four days and then scale it up to 10-12 lakh doses each day the next month. From June 21, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement, the central government will provide free vaccines for all age groups. Then, further speed up the vaccination according to the guidelines of the central government,” he said.

The Covid situation in all 75 districts of the state was under control and the recovery rate had touched 98% now, he said.

The positivity rate was a mere 0.3% in the state, and only 642 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, he said. He also said a total of 1,231 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the same period.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), no district reported more than 38 fresh Covid cases, which is a good sign towards the falling Covid infection rate. So far, 16.67 lakh people in the state recovered from Covid (since March last year) and currently the state has 12,244 active cases,” he said.

The chief minister asked the medical corporation of the state to buy and procure medicines for Covid keeping in mind their quality, packaging, and smooth supply.

“Make sure that all medicines are bought at the company rates and the system should be transparent,” he said.

Increase capacity of dialysis units in all districts: CM

The chief minister asked officials to increase the capacity of dialysis units in all the districts and make efforts to establish more blood banks.

Dialysis is a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluids from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly. It often involves diverting blood to a machine to be cleaned.

“Increase the capacity of such dialysis units that are running on PPP (public-private partnership),” he said.