Yogi blesses 3,507 couples at mass marriage ceremony

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hit out at the Opposition for having criticised his government when it came up with a scheme for the mass marriage of daughters of poor construction workers.

“When the mass marriage scheme was launched, the Opposition parties had termed it as “disrespect” to the daughters. However, today, more than one-and-a half lakh daughters in the state have got married (so far under the scheme). Most of them are from poor families,” Adityanath said.

He was speaking on the occasion of a mass marriage ceremony where 3,507 couples tied the knot at a huge pandal (tent) set up at the Vrindavan Yojana ground in the state capital.

Daughters of construction workers registered in Lucknow, Unnao, Lakhimpur, Barabanki , Sitapur, Rae Bareli, and Hardoi districts got married at the Thursday’s ceremony held as per the accepted religious customs and traditions.

The CM congratulated the labour department for successfully conducting the most number of marriages at a single venue. Labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya described the mass marriage as a world record.

The previous record was set at Moradabad on February 16 when the marriage of 2,754 poor women had been solemnized, according to the state government.

Adityanath said, “Kanyadaan in the Indian tradition is the greatest gift.”

The government provides financial assistance of ₹55,000 to each registered daughter, whereas monetary aid of ₹ ₹75,000 is given for the women with disabilities. An arrangement of ₹2.10 crore was made to conduct the community marriage in Lucknow. Ninety-six Muslim couples also tied the knot on the occasion.

Follow Covid protocols: CM

The chief minister appealed to people across the state to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols and make use of hand sanitisers and masks. Laying stress on social distancing, Adityanath motivated people to focus on both life and well-being for a prosperous and healthy Uttar Pradesh.

He said the state government ensured basic facilities like food, water and shelter to street vendors, 54 lakh migrant labourers and destitute persons and initiated the concept of community kitchens during the lockdown. Besides, the government distributed free-of-cost gas cylinders to the needy for a span of six months, he said. About 6.75 crore food packets were distributed to poor and the needy during the lockdown, he added.

Elation, selfie moments

Vinay Nishad and Radha Kumari, one of the 3,507 couples who tied the knot at a huge pandal (tent) set up at the Vrindavan Yojana ground here on Thursday, were elated when they found chief minister Yogi Adityanath blessing them.

“I never expected to get blessings from the chief minister. I don’t have the words to express my joy,” Nishad said.

Several of the newly wed couples took selfies at the selfie point meant for them. Many of them were also seen taking selfies when the chief minister went to bless them and hand over their marriage certificates to them.