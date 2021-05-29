Yogi hits out at Mamata, says she should work for relief to people of Bengal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a Twitter attack on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and said she should rise above “petty politics” amid cyclone Yaas and work with the nation to provide relief to people
MAY 29, 2021
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a Twitter attack on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and said she should rise above “petty politics” amid cyclone Yaas and work with the nation to provide relief to people.

In a set of two tweets, he said : “Honorable PM @narendramodi ji and the entire nation stand with the people of Bengal. @MamataOfficial should rise above petty politics, shed her ego and work with the nation to provide relief to the people of Bengal.

He further said: “Non-cooperation by @MamataOfficial with Centre is blatant violation of constitutional norms & against the ethos of cooperative federalism. Absence from PM’s meeting shows her insensitivity towards welfare and betterment of people of Bengal at difficult times due to Cyclone Yaas.”

Earlier in the day, Banerjee skipped a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP’s Nandigram MLA and leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, and Raiganj MP Debasree Chaudhuri were also present.

She did, however, meet Modi to give a report of the damage caused by the cyclone.

