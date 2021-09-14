Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yogi reply to Rahul tweet: If bulldozing criminals is hatred, it will continue

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Lucknow: Strongly reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against him, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on that if bulldozing criminals and terrorists meant hatred, he would continue to do so.

To note, Rahul Gandhi had said in a tweet: “Jo nafrat kare, vah yogi kaisa” (What kind of yogi is one who hates).

Yogi in his tweet quoted a ‘Ramcharitmanas’ verse to make his point about how his government was acting against criminals and mafia and would continue this.

Opening with the ‘Ramcharitmanas’ verse “jaaki rahi bhavna jaisi, prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi” (In whichever way one chooses to perceive the Lord, in that very form the Lord appears to him) Yogi’s tweet further said “If bulldozing the criminals and extremists is hatred, then yes! It will continue.”

An official press statement later said Yogi’s tweet, giving a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi, was receiving an overwhelming support on social media. It said Rahul must read the harmonious history of Gorakshapeeth before commenting on Yogi and added that pursuing a divisive policy was the tradition of the Congress.

