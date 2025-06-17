Yogi reviews preps for zonal council meet to be attended by Shah, four CMs

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed preparations for the Central Zonal Council meeting proposed to be held in Varanasi on June 24. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed preparations for the Central Zonal Council meeting (HT)

Union home minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting that will also be attended by the chief ministers of four states – Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) and Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh) in Varanasi.

The chief secretaries of these states too will be present at the meeting along with members of the NITI Aayog and the Inter-State Council.

This time, Uttar Pradesh will host the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council for which Varanasi has been chosen in line with Adityanath’s wishes.

A zonal council is a regional advisory council established to promote effective cooperation and coordination for discussing issues in which the Union government and the states have a common interest.

Adityanath, who reached Varanasi on Monday evening on a two-day visit, directed officials to complete the arrangements for the zonal council meeting.

He also held a meeting with officials to review the progress of development works and law and order, besides inspecting projects here.

He directed the officials to complete ongoing projects in the district within the stipulated time by running a campaign on a war footing and cautioned against negligence.

Noting that some projects of PWD, Setu Nigam, Jal Nigam in the district are not time-bound, he said this increases the expenditure and affects quality.

Before the rains, cleaning of all drains and sewers should be ensured so that there is no waterlogging in the city, he said.

Along with strengthening law and order, he also directed the police and administrative officials to ensure quick solutions to problems of the general public.

The chief minister obtained feedback from the NHAI project director about the quality of ring road works. He emphasised on paying special attention to the quality of the under-construction bridge on the Ganga. He directed to speed up the process of widening the Dalmandi road.

He asked officials to identify vehicles violating traffic rules, including previously challaned vehicles, cancel their licenses, confiscate them and impose heavy fines.

Directing the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam managing to keep a constant vigil on power cuts and demand, he said the toll free number should always be active.

The roads cut for laying underground power cables should be repaired quickly, he said.

Expressing displeasure over the dirt seen at the Police Lines, he asked the police department to run a cleanliness campaign.

“Keep an eye on encroachments on the roads in collaboration with the municipal corporation, police and street vendor association,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister directed the Varanasi Development Authority vice-chairman to promote basic facilities, including parking near the Ganjari Stadium.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in the work of 220 kV GPS Cantt-Varanasi transmission substation built on PPP mode, the chief minister directed to fix the responsibility of the implementing agency.

He directed systematic arrangements for tree plantation and their proper irrigation.

Later, Adityanath offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples.