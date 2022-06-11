Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yogi seems to be presiding over kangaroo court: Mehbooba

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks come after the Kanpur Development Authority on Saturday demolished a multi-storey building owned allegedly by a close aide of the main accused of the violent protests in the Uttar Pradesh city last week
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said minorities are “bulldozed” on a regular basis. (ANI file photo)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 10:22 PM IST
ByPTI, Srinagar

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath seems to be presiding over a “kangaroo court” where minorities are “bulldozed” on a regular basis, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.

Her remarks come after the Kanpur Development Authority on Saturday demolished a multi-storey building owned allegedly by a close aide of the main accused of the violent protests in the Uttar Pradesh city last week.

“The UP CM seems to be presiding over a kangaroo court where minorities are bulldozed on a regular basis. Unfortunately the judiciary watches in silence as homes & lives are wrecked. Will it take international outrage here too for GOI to course correct?” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

