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Yogi spots garbage dump during helicopter journey, cleanup launched in Gorakhpur

The CM reportedly spotted a massive garbage dump near the Barhua Power House while travelling by helicopter to attend a public programme in Sahjanwa.

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
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A heap of garbage spotted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an aerial journey from Gorakhpur to Sahjanwa on Sunday triggered panic among municipal corporation officials and prompted an immediate sanitation drive after the CM expressed displeasure over the negligence.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials accompanying him to ensure the immediate clearance of the waste and maintain strict cleanliness standards in the area. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The CM reportedly spotted a massive garbage dump near the Barhua Power House while travelling by helicopter to attend a public programme in Sahjanwa.

Taking serious note of the issue, Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials accompanying him to ensure the immediate clearance of the waste and maintain strict cleanliness standards in the area.

Following the CM’s directions, the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation launched an intensive cleanliness drive. Sanitation workers and municipal officials immediately reached the spot and cleared the accumulated garbage.

Assistant municipal commissioner Parmod Kumar said sanitation teams were immediately deployed and the entire area was cleaned promptly. He added that village heads in nearby areas had also been instructed to maintain strict vigil at the site to prevent fresh dumping of garbage.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Yogi spots garbage dump during helicopter journey, cleanup launched in Gorakhpur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Yogi spots garbage dump during helicopter journey, cleanup launched in Gorakhpur
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