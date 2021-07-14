Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yogi unveils projects worth 8,025.47 lakh in Gorakhpur
others

Yogi unveils projects worth 8,025.47 lakh in Gorakhpur

PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 10:23 PM IST
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 123 infrastructure development projects worth 8025.47 lakh in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

During a programme organized at a cultural centre, the chief minister laid the foundation stones of 48 projects worth 3953.53 lakh and inaugurated 75 projects worth 4071.94 lakh. The projects have been launched in the assembly constituencies of Gorakhpur rural, Pipraich, Sahjanwa, Bansgaon and Khajini, the state government said in a press statement.

“Development is not limited to a particular area. The state government is committed to bring change in the lives of people. There is no shortage of funds for development, it is necessary that the funds are utilised in a time-bound manner,” said the chief minister.

“Development will transform the life of every citizen, create happiness and employment opportunities as well as realize the vision of a self-reliant India. There is no substitute for development,” he added.

“The benefits of development and welfare schemes should reach the eligible people in time. Instead of creating hurdles in development works, everyone should cooperate. The state government is working with the spirit of development for all,” he emphasised.

The CM said along with successfully combating Covid second wave in the state, including Gorakhpur, the state government is also pushing development projects at a fast pace. “Along with life, livelihood has also been saved. Covid has weakened but not eradicated yet. People should follow the Covid protocols strictly,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath said under the ‘Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana’, 4,000 will be deposited in the bank account of legal guardians of children who have lost their parents due to Covid.

“The state government will give free education to orphans. Women who have lost their husbands due to Covid will be given pension and employment, according to their qualification, so that they can live independently. Preparations have begun for the protection of people from the possible third wave of Covid. Along with distribution of medical kits among children, the state government has launched cleanliness drives across UP,” he added.

