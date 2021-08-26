Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Young officers must come up with innovative ideas: Jai Ram

Addressing the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) trainees, the chief minister further said that the officers must work to ensure that all government schemes and policies reach the persons living at the lowest ebb.
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates the 'Kalptaru' building at Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration in Mashobra, Shimla on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Young officers must come up with innovative ideas and think out-of-the-box to frame schemes and result-oriented policies for socio-economic upliftment and welfare of every section of the society, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

He said this while addressing the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) trainees at Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA).

Earlier, he inaugurated the new building of HIPA named ‘Kalptaru’ and also launched e-Office and Wall-E of the institute.

He said that government administrative services officers must work with dedication and commitment so that they can meet the expectations of the common man and contribute towards the development of the state.

The CM further said masses have built a perception regarding politicians as well as government servants. “Thus, it is vital that the officers work with greater zeal to meet the expectations of the general public,” he said. He said the officers must ensure that the benefits of policies and programmes initiated by the state government reach the person living at the lowest ebb.

Thakur said the training module for officers entering the services must focus on their efficiency and sensitivity through the basic knowledge, skills and positive changes required in behaviour.

