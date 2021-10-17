Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Young trader kills self over business losses in Baghpat
others

Young trader kills self over business losses in Baghpat

The trader, 35, opened his shop in Suryangar locality of Baraut in Baghpat on Friday and after sometime he shot himself with a country made pistol
The trader’s death is being probed from every possible angle, says Baghpat police. (Photo for representation only)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:05 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

MEERUT Upset over business losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, a young trader shot himself dead in Suryangar locality of Baraut in Baghpat district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Sandeep, 35, was a resident of Tugana village in Chhaprauli panchayat in the district, who had opened a grocery shop in Suryanagar locality. He opened his shop on Friday and after sometime he shot himself with a country made pistol. Hearing sound of gunshot, other shopkeepers reached there and informed the police about the incident.

Inspector of Baraut Kotwali, Ravi Ratan Singh reached the spot and the injured trader was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead after examination. Singh said that Sandeep’s maternal uncle Yashpal Singh had lodged a report in which he said that Sandeep was upset and under stress due to losses in his business. Villagers also expressed similar reason.

The inspector said that the incident was being probed from every possible angle and added that it could also be a fallout of a family feud.

