Young Writers’ Meet starts in Amritsar

Amritsar A two-day Young Writers’ Meet started in the city on Monday with the Sahitya Akademi, National Academy of Letters, in collaboration with Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan, the joint organisers. The event’s purpose is to encourage young writers and poets across the northern states of India. The inaugural day had three sessions.

Prominent writers Rana Nayar, Madhav Kaushik, Madhu Acharya ‘Ashawadi, Jyoti Krishan Verma, SS Johl and Sukhbir Kaur were the key speakers in the introductory session, with the next two sessions dedicated to young writers; eight of these young writers got the chance to recite their poetry and short stories across in seven languages.

Rana Nayar, who has more than 40 publications to his credit, gave the keynote address, saying, “We should encourage young writers as they have lots of energy, but we should also make sure that this energy is used to write something that stands the test of time.”

He added, “Young writers are more sensitive to what is going around them than people who are experienced, but they not look to write for money and fame, anybody can sell books, they should strive for quality and not get swayed away by marketing,” He added.

Madhav Kaushik, who along with being a prominent writer, is the vice-president of the Akademi said that everything should be done to encourage young writers and poets across languages. Jyoti Krishan Verma, assistant editor at the Akademi, said, “Youngsters should try and write art that is worthy and that forces you to take note. We will also be providing grants to writers under the age of 40 to encourage and support them.”