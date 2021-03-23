Home / Cities / Others / Youngsters from BKU (Ugrahan) march to Delhi
Youngsters from BKU (Ugrahan) march to Delhi

The government wants to demoralise the farmers’ agitation, the youngsters claimed adding that they wanted to combine with the elderly to bring about a true, positive revolution
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The young before starting on their march to Delhi as Tuesday marks the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh. (HT photo)

Sangrur To observe Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day that falls on Tuesday, a caravan of youth activists under the banner of BKU (Ekta Ugarahan) marched to the Tikri border of Delhi via Khanauri border of Sangrur on Monday. The youngsters modelled themselves the great freedom fighter and revolutionary in their attire and raised slogans against the three ‘black laws”.

Jagtar Singh Kalajhar, a youth leader, said the youngsters were enthusiastic in their effort to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

“The government is practising the policy of divide and rule. The young, however, will prove that they will combine the maturity of the elderly with the energy of the youth and make March 23 special. The government wants to demoralise the farmers’ agitation; albeit, such a day reminds the people of the significance of struggle,” added Kalajhar, adding that all youngsters needed to be disciplined to ensure that their agitation cannot be crushed.

