Youth arrested for threatening cops in Sonbhadra

A youth who threatened cops by calling on their official phone numbers was arrested from Sonbhadra on Friday.

Police however are still clueless about the youth’s motive.

Police said the accused, was identified as Sandesh Kumar Maurya, 27, a resident of Mohammadpur in Chunar, Mirzapur. Police said that Maurya allegedly made a call on the closed user group (CUG) number of Vishwanath Pratap Singh, the public relations officer (PRO) of reserve police lines on Wednesday. Police claimed that Maurya threatened the PRO on phone.

“He also threatened Ghorawal inspector Gopalji Gupta and used abusive language against him. Immediately after that, a formal complaint was registered against the youth and his number was put on surveillance. He was arrested on Friday,” a police officer said.

The Sonbhadra police later issued a statement stating that the accused was arrested from his Mohammadpur residence after a case was registered against him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has been sent to jail, police said.

