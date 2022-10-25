Youth beaten to death in Meerut district

A Dalit youth was beaten to death over a money dispute in village Jalalpur of Inchouli police station of Meerut district, on Monday night.

Two accused, Sachin and Sonu, who are also Dalits, were arrested and a case of murder has been registered against them on the complaint of the deceased’s family.

Keshav Mishra, SP, rural, said that Bijendra, 30, had an ongoing money dispute with the accused. They consumed alcohol together and thereafter the next morning his body was found in the village.

“Both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail,” said Mishra.

Bijendra was a labourer and the youngest among four brothers. Angry villagers staged a protest at Inchouli police station and demanded the arrest of the accused.

Villagers said that Sachin and Sonu came to Bijendra’s house on the evening of Deepawali and took him along with them. The SP said that they consumed alcohol and thereafter Bijendra was beaten to death after an altercation over the money dispute.

The murder sent a shock wave among villagers who gathered at the spot and demanded to arrest the accused immediately.

Police sent the body for a post-mortem examination.