Youth Cong leader, 2 from saffron fold join AAP

Moga A Youth Congress leader, a BJP member and an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) functionary joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with hundreds of their grassroots supporters, on Friday. From the Youth Congress, Davinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhos, who was considered close to state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, joined the party. Laddi and his father remained steadfast Manpreet supporters for long and had joined the Congress, along with him. This was after Manpreet’s idea of forming a People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) did not succeed. Laddi has joined the AAP just a few days after his father’s death.

AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann formally inducted Laddi, BJP leader Kewal Singh Brar and ABVP leader Harmandeep Mita into the party.

“Davinderjeet Singh Laddi is a well-known personality of the area. He, along with Kewal Singh Brar, co-convener of BJP education cell from Moga and Harmandeep Mita, district general secretary of BJP’s student wing ABVP, have joined the AAP to serve Punjab,” said Mann, adding that Laddi’s father Kuldeep Singh Dhos had been a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and had contested 2012 assembly polls from the PPP.

“People of Punjab want a change of government in the state. In 2022 elections, they will definitely give a chance to the AAP to serve the state,” Mann added.