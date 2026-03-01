Youth Congress protests in Imphal, seeks release of leaders held after AI Summit

Imphal: Manipur Youth Congress members protested in Imphal on Saturday, demanding the immediate release of Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib and other Youth Congress leaders who were arrested in connection with a “shirtless” protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Security forces, along with Manipur Police, blocked the protesters at the main gate of Congress Bhavan, preventing them from marching ahead (Sourced)

Uday Bhanu was arrested on Tuesday by the Delhi Police and was sent to four days in police custody after a group of shirtless protesters barged into the venue of a high-profile technology summit on February 20, and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country’s new trade deal with the United States of America.

The protesters on Saturday assembled at Congress Bhavan in Imphal and attempted to march towards the Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head office located a kilometre away.

Security forces, along with Manipur Police, blocked the protesters at the main gate of Congress Bhavan, preventing them from marching ahead.

An effigy of the Prime Minister, which demonstrators intended to burn as part of their protest, was seized by police before it could be set ablaze.

Authorities deployed additional security personnel in the area to prevent the situation from escalating and to maintain law and order.

State Youth Congress president W. Anand Singh said the agitation was part of a wider movement by the Indian Youth Congress against the arrest of its national leadership and what he termed the suppression of democratic voices.

“Youth Congress has consistently raised issues of unemployment, protection of constitutional rights and the welfare of the poor. Despite this, our leaders have been imprisoned and threatened. We are not afraid,” Singh said.

He criticised the BJP government, alleging that it was prioritising party interests over the hardships faced by the people of Manipur, which has experienced prolonged unrest and violence.

Reaffirming its commitment to “justice, rights and democratic values,” the Youth Congress said it would continue to hold peaceful demonstrations until its demands are met.

Police said that the situation was quickly brought under control and no serious injuries were reported.

The “shirtless” protest occurred in one of the halls at the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ at Bharat Mandapam when the protesters walked in, shouting slogans and holding up their T-shirts.

Top leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the protest at a global event intended to showcase India’s digital prowess.

In a post on X, defence minister Rajnath Singh attacked the Congress for choosing disruption over contribution at the global event that showcased India’s global leadership in technology and innovation.