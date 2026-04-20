...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Youth, families allege assault by police in Alappuzha; cops deny charge

Youth, families allege assault by police in Alappuzha; cops deny charge

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 12:07 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Alappuzha , Two youngsters and their families have filed a complaint alleging they were physically assaulted and verbally abused by police at Thottapally here.

Youth, families allege assault by police in Alappuzha; cops deny charge

The complaint was submitted to the Ambalapuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police by Vandanam natives Ashique and his friend Shinas.

They alleged that officials of the Ambalapuzha police hit their motorcycle and then assaulted them, calling them thieves, on April 18.

Ashique's father runs an ice-cream business, and during the school vacation he assisted him.

As part of this, Ashique and Shinas were returning after selling ice cream at a temple festival on April 18.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shinas said that while returning from work, a police vehicle overtook their motorcycle and boxed them in near the road median.

"In the impact, our legs were jammed between the motorcycle and the divider. When we cried in pain, they claimed we were acting. They alleged that we had robbed a bank," Shinas said.

"We have filed a complaint with the Ambalapuzha DySP. We will also submit petitions to the Alappuzha District Police Chief and the State Police Chief," a parent said.

However, an official at Ambalapuzha police station denied the allegations, stating that no such incident occurred.

Police said that the motorcycle of the duo hit the police vehicle while they were being intercepted after allegedly refusing to stop during a check.

Police also released a video recording of the incident, claiming that the youngsters were not assaulted.

Officials at the Ambalapuzha DYSP office said that a fact-finding inquiry has been launched into the incident, and both youngsters will be heard soon.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
alappuzha
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Youth, families allege assault by police in Alappuzha; cops deny charge
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Youth, families allege assault by police in Alappuzha; cops deny charge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.