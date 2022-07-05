Youth held for kidnapping, sexually molesting minor girl in Mathura

A 19-year-old youth accused of kidnapping and sexually molesting a minor girl from another community was arrested by Mathura police on Monday. The statement of the victim girl was recorded before the magistrate in court on Sunday and a case was registered against the accused who is now in police custody.

Maharaj Singh Bhati, the incharge of Yamuna Par police station in Mathura informed that the matter relates to kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on February 1 this year.

“The girl had returned home later and on July 1, a case was registered on complaint of mother of the victim under sections 363, 366, 504, 506 of Indian Penal Code for abduction and criminal intimidation against the named accused Mousim Qureshi at Yamuna Par police station of Mathura,” said Bhati.

“In compliance of procedure, the girl was presented before the magistrate on Sunday in Mathura Court and her statement was recorded under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code on Sunday and accordingly sections for rape (376 IPC), wrongful confinement (342 IPC) and ¾ POCSO Act were added,” said the incharge of the police station.

Police began searching the accused, and on Monday, he was arrested from la ocation near Raya road.

It was revealed that police were slow in registering the case regarding the incident that took place in February month. The case was registered only after the matter was taken up by the senior police authorities on complaint of victim’s mother.