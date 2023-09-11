Youth held for raping cousin, making obscene videos

The Dhumanganj police here on Monday arrested a youth who allegedly raped his cousin and made her obscene videos. Two other accused in the case are still at large, police said.

(Pic for representation)

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the woman on September 9.

In her complaint, the 20-year-old woman of Tharwai area said that she had come to attend a marriage in Puramufti area in May. Her maternal aunt’s son Shubham made her obscene videos while she was taking a bath. He then blackmailed her and took her to a hotel in Dhumanganj area where he raped her and again made her obscene video clips. The accused and his two friends Brajesh and Mandeep Vishwakarma later started pressuring her to make a physical relationship with them.

SHO of Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Kumar Maurya said the prime accused Shubham has been arrested and efforts were on to nab the other two accused, he added.

