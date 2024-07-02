 Youth missing after falling into river in Manipur amid heavy rainfall - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Youth missing after falling into river in Manipur amid heavy rainfall

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 02, 2024 05:09 PM IST

The incident took place when the youth accidentally slipped and fell into the Senapati river near old Monday Market Bailey Bridge connecting Maralong and Katomei localities in Senapati district

A youth has been missing since Monday after he accidentally fell into Manipur’s Senapati district due to incessant rainfall in the state, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The missing youth has been identified and is a resident of Willong Khullen village in Senapati. (HT Photo)
The incident took place when the youth accidentally slipped and fell into the Senapati river near old Monday Market Bailey Bridge connecting Maralong and Katomei localities in Senapati district, 60 km north of Imphal around 3pm on Monday.

Also Read: Manipur flash floods: Major rivers flow above danger level

The district administration in Senapati has also sent a requisition letter to director, relief and disaster management for the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team to assist them in the search and rescue operation.

“The missing youth has not been traced yet,” a police official stationed at Senapati district headquarters said.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Youth missing after falling into river in Manipur amid heavy rainfall
