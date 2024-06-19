 Assam: 5 people, including 3 minors, killed in landslides caused by heavy rainfall - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi
Assam: 5 people, including 3 minors, killed in landslides caused by heavy rainfall

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jun 19, 2024 11:03 AM IST

Five bodies were recovered by the local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after three hours of rescue operation

Five persons, including three minors, from the same family died in Assam’s Karimganj district after their house collapsed due to rainfall-induced landslide on Tuesday night, disaster management officials said.

Karimganj is the worst hit district where 1.52 lakh people are affected by floods and landslides. (HT Photo)
Karimganj is the worst hit district where 1.52 lakh people are affected by floods and landslides. (HT Photo)

The incident happened at Gainachora-Bendargool village at around 12am.

Also Read: Over 1.6 lakh people affected in Assam due to heavy rainfall; Karimganj worst hit

Five bodies were recovered by the local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after three hours of rescue operation.

All the deceased persons have been identified.

The SDRF officials said that the concrete walls of the house fell on the minors who were sleeping in a room.

“We recovered the bodies after three hours of searching,” they said.

The superintendent of police (SP), Karimganj, Partha Pratim Das said that the bodies have been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post mortem after the family members identified them.

“Further rescue operations are underway, but the family members have confirmed that nobody is missing there,” he said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Assam has received 280.2 millimetres of rainfall between June 1 and 17, which was 17% more than the normal rainfall (238.9 mm). On June 18, the state received 154% extra rain which has created a flood-like situation.

Karimganj is the worst hit district where 1.52 lakh people are affected by floods and landslides, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

News / Cities / Other Cities / Assam: 5 people, including 3 minors, killed in landslides caused by heavy rainfall
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
