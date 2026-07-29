Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the postmortem report of a youth who died after being questioned by police in Kollam district cited hepatitis as the cause of death, and said further action would be taken based on the findings of a crime branch probe into the case.

Youth questioned by police died of hepatitis, crime branch to probe matter, says CM Satheesan

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The chief minister said the state Home Department has sought a report from the state police chief on the incident and that the district crime branch would carry out a comprehensive probe into the matter.

Further action would be decided after the probe report is received, he told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

Giving details of the case, Satheesan said Siyad, a resident of Societymukku in Kundara, was taken into police custody on June 16 in connection with the disappearance of a 13-year-old neighbour and was released the following day.

He said Siyad was allegedly assaulted by another local youth on July 2, 13 days after his release from police custody, and was later admitted to hospital.

He died at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on July 25, more than a month after being released from custody.

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{{^usCountry}} "The postmortem medical report says hepatitis was the cause of death," the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The postmortem medical report says hepatitis was the cause of death," the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the crime branch investigation would be based on the statement of the deceased's paternal uncle and the alleged assault that took place on July 2.

Despite the gap between police custody and the death, the government wanted a detailed investigation in view of the allegations, Satheesan said, adding that appropriate action would be taken based on the probe findings.

The chief minister's remarks came amid allegations by the victim's family that injuries sustained during police custody led to Siyad's death.

His wife alleged that he was assaulted inside a police vehicle and again at the police station, and later complained of severe body pain. The family also claimed doctors found rib injuries that later developed complications.

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Police have denied the allegations, maintaining that Siyad was not subjected to custodial assault.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.