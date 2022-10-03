Youth shot dead in Varanasi, another injured

A 21-year-old boy was shot dead and another got injured when three bike-borne miscreants opened fire on them in Manapur village under Phoolpur police station area late Saturday night, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Tejbahadur who was shot in his back, whereas his friend Saurabh Patel (20) suffered bullet injuries to his chest.

ACP (rural) Suryakant Tripathi said that the crime branch along with Phoolpur police and Badagaon police are investigating the matter. The interrogation is being carried out and the hunt is on to nab the miscreants.

He said Saurabh, who got injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre.