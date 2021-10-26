Zonal Youth Festival begins at GNDU

Amritsar IG (Border Range Amritsar), Mohnish Chawla on Monday inaugurated the ‘Zonal Youth Festival of Education Colleges’ at the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). Addressing the staff and the students, Chawla said that such competitions develop talent and creativity skills among students, helping them develop well-rounded growth and positivity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}