ZTCC issues QR code for organ donation pledges

PUNE The Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Pune, has now issued a QR code to enable easy and quick access for people to pledge the donation of an organ
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST
PUNE The Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Pune, has now issued a QR code to enable easy and quick access for people to pledge the donation of an organ.

Arti Gokhale, ZTCC Pune coordinator, said due to the pandemic all awareness programmes are now online.

“When the awareness programmes were offline, we took organ donation pledges from 500 people every year. However, this year, only 250 such pledges have come to us. Through this pledge, people who wish to donate their organs after their deaths can enrol with us. We also have a website which has a form number 7 for the same,” said Gokale.

She added that the idea of a QR code is to encourage more volunteers to enrol and to spread awareness about organ donation.

“This QR code makes it easier to enrol for donation. Once you scan the QR code, it directly takes you to the website where form number 7 is. The volunteers have to simply fill in their details, like name, address, blood group and organs they wish to donate after their death,” said Gokhale.

This data is then sent to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

“As soon as you fill in the details, ZTCC Pune sends in an auto generated email. Your donor card is emailed to you. You can save this card on your phone or print it out and carry it in your wallet,” said Gokhale.

On June 11, Pune marked its 13th donation during the pandemic and fourth donation since unlocking began this year. During this donation, the donor, a 33-year-old male donated his kidneys and liver to save three lives. The family of the donor had given consent for the donation ahead of his death.

