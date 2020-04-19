Over 9.4 lakh tonne foodgrains, vegetables transported from Punjab in 28 days

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:39 IST

Over 9.4 lakh tonnes of goods, including foodgrains, potatoes, peas and other vegetables, have been transported by the Ferozepur division of Northern Railways to different states during the past just 28 days. A total of 388 rakes have been used so far to transport these goods.

Since March 22, no passenger trains have been running, but the Railways are continuously operating goods trains to supply foodgrains and vegetables in the entire country. Now, on an average, 20 goods trains are running daily to transport foodgrains and vegetables.

Besides, on April 3 as many as 10 special parcel trains were also started for transporting essential commodities, including medicines, surgical instruments and grocery products.

During the past 16 days, around 150 tonnes of essential products have been transported, whereas 915 tonnes of medicines, cheese, surgical instruments have been received from different states via these special trains.

The division, which covers over 70% of Punjab, have found increase in the demand of foodgrains from states such as Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. As per officials, on an average, 11 goods trains were running in December to February but, now, 20 goods trains are operating daily.

Divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajesh Agarwal said as there was no traffic on the tracks due to no passenger trains functional, the division decided to run long-haul trains. “We have joined two rakes in a train and now goods are being transported in 84 wagons instead of 42 wagons. This method of transporting goods is not only saving the cost, but also saving time and manpower,” he said.

As of now, the division has run three long haul trains to Assam and will continue to run them as per the demand of goods.

He added, “Besides contributing in providing essential commodities to different states, we are taking care of our staff as well. We ensure that proper social distancing is maintained and, for the safety of loco pilots and guards, several steps have been taken. A foot pedal-operated hand wash machine has been installed at the New Model Running Room in Ludhiana.”

RELOADING OF PARCELS AT INTERMEDIATE STATIONS

The railway board has allowed the transshipment of parcels at intermediate stations to maintain the supply chain of essential items throughout the country.

Earlier, the transshipment of parcels from a train and reloading the same into another train at any intermediate station was not permitted but, observing the prevailing condition in the country due to coronavirus, the board has given permission of the same, but only till the restoration of passenger trains. For instance, as of now parcels for Madras were not being booked as there was no special train but, now, one can book the parcels to be transported to Madras. Now, the parcels will be transported to Delhi and from there, these will be reloaded into another train running towards Madras.

The DRM said, “During these emergency days, the Railways has flexible rules regarding transportation of essential items to different states. So, if any company is interested to avail the service, they can contact us,” he said.

As of now, 10 parcel trains running to and fro stations of Ferozepur Division to Howrah, Bombay, Hyderabad and New Delhi.