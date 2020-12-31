Over-speeding, lane-cutting kills 8, injures 20 in E-way accidents during December

cities

PUNE: A total of eight people were killed and 20 injured in various accidents on the Pune-Mumbai expressway during December.State highway police said over-speeding and lane cutting were the main causes of the accidents.

Six major accidents occurred during December 10 to 30, in which, barring one, all were fatal. An accident near Talegaon Dabhade Khind on December 25, injured 21 people, including 17 students and three teachers from Ahmednagar district.

Milind Mohite, suprietendent of police, highway safety patrol (HSP) said, “All the accidents which happened this month were due to two main reasons: over-speeding and wrong lane cutting. We have repeatedly taken drives and awareness programmes for the public. Unfortunately, these instructions are not followed strictly. People should not stop taking risk on the e-way. Lane cutting is also dangerous and most importantly, over speeding during the early morning hours leads to most of the accidents.”

On December 14, six students from a law and management college rammed their car on the railings of the e-way near Talegaon Dabhade in which all of them were seriously injured. In a similar accident due to over-speeding, the driver of a taxi died on the spot after his car rammed on the railing near Gahunje village on the e-way. Four passengers were injured in that accident.

Tanmay Pendse, who lost his brother Akshay Pendse in an e-way accident seven years ago has been taking efforts to bring safety on the roads. He said, “There are various reasons why accidents happen on the e-way: people are still not following traffic rules seriously as many drivers are seen without seat belts on the e-way. The condition of vehicles is not maintained properly and also the number of fatal accidents during the night has increased.”

