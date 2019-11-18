Ownership rights without registry meaningless: Kejriwal to unauthorised colony residents

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:36 IST

New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday questioned the Centre’s intention on granting ownership rights to residents living in the city’s unauthorised colonies as the concerned Bill has not been listed for discussion in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

At a press conference, Kejriwal also warned residents of the 1,728 eligible colonies against being offered “provisional certificates” in the name of ownership and said that the process would be considered complete only once they are given the registries by the Delhi government.

“Only Kejriwal will give you your registry. Trust me, as I will go to any extent to hand over your registry to you. But do not believe anyone until you actually get the registry. We have already been misled once in the name of provisional certificates. Now they are trying the same by talking about some website,” Kejriwal said.

But Vijender Gupta, leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly and a member of the DDA, said the registry of a property is optional. “Registry of a property is optional. But, a conveyance deed will be the ultimate document in this case as residents will get free hold on the property in unauthorised colonies. This has been made possible by the Centre’s efforts,” the BJP MLA said.

As per a Union cabinet approved plan, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will open a web portal early next year in which a property owner will have to apply for ownership rights and make partial payment based on self-calculation of the amount. “A team of DDA officials will inspect the site to verify the particulars. The amount payable will be finalised after the inspection. Once the applicant pays the amount, the DDA will execute a conveyance deed. Based on the deed, the property owner can get the property registered with the Delhi government,” a DDA official said.

As per government estimates, the scheme will benefit around 4 million people in Delhi.

“Not listing it in the agenda for the upcoming winter session exposes their true intention. On November 12, 2015, the Delhi government had passed a proposal to regularise unauthorised colonies and sent it to the Union government. For the last four years, the Delhi government continued to pressure the Centre to clear the proposal, but they always gave irrelevant excuses for not clearing our proposal,” the Delhi CM said.

The chief minister also said that the method which DDA is using to demarcate boundaries of these colonies was suggested by the Delhi government in 2015. “In 2015, we had used satellite maps to demarcate unauthorised colonies. But they rejected it and asked us to conduct a TSM survey instead which requires five years. Interestingly, now the Union government is using satellite maps for the survey,” Kejriwal said.

“Just like we forced them (the Centre) to pass our CCTV file, mohalla clinic file, we will force the union government to regularise unauthorised colonies at the earliest. It is my responsibility to get you your pucca registry and your ownership rights from the Centre,” he said.