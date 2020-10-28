e-paper
Home / Cities / Paddy procurement: Fatehgarh Sahib MP takes stock of mandis in Sahnewal area

Paddy procurement: Fatehgarh Sahib MP takes stock of mandis in Sahnewal area

Amar Singh alleged that the Union government is meting out stepmotherly treatment towards farmers in the state.

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

To ensure smooth paddy procurement and take stock of the arrangements, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh on Wednesday visited the mandis at Sahnewal, Koom Kalan, Jandiali and Khasi Kalan of Ludhiana district. He interacted with farmers, commission agents, and officials to enquire about their problems related to purchasing.

While taking a dig at the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said that the PM is behaving like a dictator. He alleged that the Union government is meting out stepmotherly treatment towards farmers in the state.

He added that in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was a challenging task to gear up for procurement of paddy but the operations have been going smoothly by taking proper precautions. He said that the number of mandis has also been increased from 1,872 to 4,260 so that farmers can sell their crops in a hassle-free manner.

