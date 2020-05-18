e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pakistan’s first female Sikh journalist nominated for prestigious UK award

Pakistan’s first female Sikh journalist nominated for prestigious UK award

Manmeet, 25, has been selected as one of the 100 most influential Sikh personalities under 30 years of age around the world by the UK-based “The Sikh Group”

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 00:05 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Hindustantimes
         

Pakistan’s first Sikh female journalist Manmeet Kaur has been nominated for a prestigious award in the UK, the media reported.

Manmeet, 25, has been selected as one of the 100 most influential Sikh personalities under 30 years of age around the world by the UK-based “The Sikh Group”, The Express Tribune reported on Saturday.

The Sikh Group is a global organisation which awards people belonging to the community from different parts of the world who serve the people in different ways.

Manmeet Kaur (IANS)

Manmeet, who is a resident of Peshawar and also a social activist, had also received awards at the local level for highlighting issues faced by minorities and women. She will receive her award next year at a ceremony in Britain.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, she expressed happiness that her name was included in the category of influential Sikh personalities around the world. “Those who work hard will reap the rewards and it is a great honour for my family to visit the UK and represent Pakistan,” she added.

Recognition is given to the special contributions made by Sikhs in the fields of business, sport, charity, media, entertainment, education, selfless voluntary service, lifetime achievement and the special recognition award, which is given to someone from another faith promoting multiculturalism.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In