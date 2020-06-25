e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Palghar fishermen rescue Olive Ridley turtle

Palghar fishermen rescue Olive Ridley turtle

Fishermen found the turtle entangled in the fishing net, near Tembhi coast in Palghar

cities Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:30 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Olive Ridley turtle, weighing 25kg was rescued by fishermen.
Olive Ridley turtle, weighing 25kg was rescued by fishermen.(HT Photo)
         

Two fishermen, Ramdas Gajanan Tandel and Umesh Janardhan Tandel released an adult Olive Ridley turtle, weighing 25kg, after they found it entangled in fishing net, near Tembhi coast in Palghar, on Tuesday afternoon. One of its front flippers was injured. The fishermen presume that the propeller of a passing trawler in deep sea, may have caused the injury.

Aniket Shirke, chief of the mangrove cell in Palghar, along with other officials reached the spot and took custody of the turtle. The turtle is currently at the Turtle Rescue Centre, run by the Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association (WCAWA), Dahanu.

Olive Ridley turtles are found along Kelwe, Mahim, Tembhi, Shirgaon coasts in Palghar and majority of them are either injured by the passing trawlers in the deep sea or get entangled in fishing nets, said Shrike.

“We cut the net using sharp knives and rescued the turtle. The rescue by the two fishermen is commendable,” said Prathamesh Prabhutendolkar, an animal activist.

top news
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In