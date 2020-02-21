e-paper
Panchkula bizman gets death threat on house wall

Panchkula bizman gets death threat on house wall

The complainant was terrified for his family

cities Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police have booked unidentified persons for allegedly writing a death threat outside a Panchkula businessman’s house, police said Thursday.

Complainant Kapil Gupta, 45, of Sector 7, Panchkula, told the police that some unidentified persons on Tuesday night, wrote a death threat for him and his family on the outer wall of his house with a stone, which he saw on Wednesday morning.

Sub-inspector Brij Pal, investigating official in the case, said the complainant has said he has no enemies. “The complainant was terrified saying he has two children and was scared for his family. Based on his complaint, we have initiated investigation in the matter.”

Police are scanning the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity for leads and have registered a case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

