Home / Cities / Panchkula: Panther injures paw in snare trap, FIR lodged

Panchkula: Panther injures paw in snare trap, FIR lodged

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 08:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

A case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act was registered after a panther was trapped in a wire snare and injured his paw at Barela village here.

On November 16, complainant Vijender Singh, wildlife inspector, Pinjore, complained to the police that someone had tried to kill a panther by using a snare.

“On November 14, at around 6pm, sarpanch Sunil Kumar of Mataur village informed that 200 metres from Barela, a panther was trapped in the bushes. When I reached the spot, I found that the panther was trapped in a snare. A veterinary doctor was called who refused to sedate the animal at night, so the entire team waited till the morning,” he stated in the FIR.

He added: “At 4:30am, the team of doctors reached, but as they were trying to sedate the animal, he ran from the trap, but his nail got stuck in the trap. It appears that the trap was laid with an intention to kill the animal.”

