Panchkula records 54% turnout, polling peaceful Panchkula

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 02:13 IST

Of the 1.86 lakh voters in Panchkula, only 54% turned up to vote for the municipal corporation (MC) elections on Sunday. It was lowest turnout among the three MCs in Haryana that went to the polls today.

During the last MC polls in 2013, Panchkula had recorded a turnout of 64.1%.

Polling began at 8.30am and continued till 5.30pm, with most of the elderly choosing to vote in the initial few hours itself. The last hour was reserved for Covid-19 patients, however, officials could not confirm if any positive patient had turned up to vote.

The maximum voting was recorded in ward number 20 (84.9%), which covers mostly villages, while the lowest voting was in ward number 2 (urban sectors) which saw a turnout of 38.9%.

Over 1,400 police personnel had been deployed across the city to ensure peaceful polling. Of these, 1, 000 were posted at polling booths.

Low turnout attributed to Covid, holiday season

Congress’ mayoral candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia said the low turnout could likely be due to the pandemic and holiday season. “The city has a large number of elderly persons, who may have stayed home due to the pandemic. Also, as New Year is round the corner, many may have gone out of station to celebrate,” she said.

City MLA Gian Chand Gupta also said that Covid and New Year holidays may have led to fewer persons coming to vote.

The 20 wards of Panchkula had 257 polling booths, while 98 booths were declared hyper-sensitive, 29 were sensitive. Dalip Singh, state election commissioner, Haryana, said: “Voting was held peacefully in Panchkula and all Covid-19 norms were followed. I visited 15 to 16 polling booths and found all arrangements satisfactory. Law and order situation remained peaceful. No incident of bogus voting was reported.”

There are six mayoral candidates and 83 others in the fray for 20 seats of councillors in the Panchkula MC House.

A differently abled woman forced to crawl as there was no wheelchair available at Sector 17 polling station. ( Keshav Singh/HT )

Stark contrast in arrangements at rural and urban booths

In terms of Covid safety, there was a stark contrast in the arrangements made at polling booth in urban and rural areas of the MC.

The administration was asked to ensure that each polling booth had thermal scanners and sanitisers, besides PPE kits for those in need. Special arrangements were also to be made for senior citizens, pregnant women, and the differently-abled.

At the polling station in the Saarthak, Government Intergrated Model Secondary School, Sector 12-A, voters got a red-carpet welcome. The temperature of every voter was checked and they were provided mask and gloves before entering the booths.

The entry was from one gate and exit was from another. For elderly persons or for those with disabilities, there were volunteers to take them in on wheelchairs. Dr Vijay Kumar Sharma, 55, a resident of Sector 12-A said: “The arrangement is appreciable. My 88-year old mother was provided with a wheelchair and a volunteer came forward for help. We did not face any problem.”

Similar were arrangements in place in other sectors as well and there was no visible crowding inside or outside the polling stations.

However, the arrangements at polling stations catering to colonies were not satisfactory. The road leading to Government School, Sector 17, which had 10 polling booths for the population of Indira Colony, was jam-packed with voters. A differently abled voter, Savitri, had to crawl to get to the voting booth as there were no wheelchairs available. A supervisor present there, was without mask.

Also, there was only one small gate for both entry and exit and there was no temperature scanning of voters. The arrangement at Buddanpur and Maheshpur polling stations were also not adequate.