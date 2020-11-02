Party feud in Jwalamukhi segment a minor issue, says Jai Ram

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:19 IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday termed the ongoing turmoil due to feuding BJP leaders in Jwalamukhi assembly constituency a minor issue stating that the “internal matter” would be sorted out shortly.

This comes two days after state BJP president Suresh Kashyap dissolved the Jwalamukhi mandal in Kangra district after removing supporters of MLA Ramesh Dhawala and state general secretary Pawan Rana from various party posts for causing factionalism and infighting in the party unit.

The CM was at Hamirpur’s Kanjyan village addressing his first meeting after recovering from coronavirus.

When asked about the reopening of schools and colleges in the state, the CM told reporters that this step was taken to bring everything back on track. He said that when buses were started and shops were opened, the attendance there was thin, but the situation has improved now and all was well.

Only if the Covid situation worsens, he said, the government would reconsider the decision. Thakur said that there was a need to open educational institutions in the students’ interest.

About the state cabinet, the CM said that there was no need to reshuffle or expand the same as the step had already been taken.

CM blasts Congress over Covid issue

The chief minister blasted the Congress party leaders for levelling “baseless allegations” against the state government over the cornoavirus-related issues.

He said the opposition leaders were playing dirty politics even during this crisis as it had first created a hue and cry over the state government doing nothing for the return of lakhs of Himachalis stranded in different parts of the country, and when 2.50 lakh people were brought back, the same Congress leaders alleged that the move had endangered the lives of residents.

Thakur held that the corona pandemic forced us to completely change our lifestyles and that use of face masks and social distancing has become vital to check the spread of the virus.

‘No dearth of funds for development’

Thakur also claimed that there were no dearth of funds with the state government for development and that was an indication to the fact that all such projects, the foundation stones of which were laid on December 22,2018, have been completed and were dedicated to the people.