Passing third language in class 8 mandatory for writing class 10 board exams: DoE

Oct 09, 2019

Students who will not pass their exam in the third language that they offer in class 8, will not be allowed to write the class 10 board exams as per a new assessment and evaluation policy of the Delhi government’s directorate of education (DoE). Officials said the policy has been reframed in accordance with the directions of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Until now, the students were automatically promoted to class 9th because of the no-detention policy under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, even if they failed in the third language exam. They would not have to appear in any compartment exam as well. As per the no-detention policy, no student can be detained up to class 8th.

Though the government has already passed the amended no-detention policy under which students can be detained in classes 5th and 8th in certain circumstances, the DoE is yet to communicate the schools about how to implement the new policy.

In an order issued to all schools on Wednesday, DoE director Binay Bushan said the students who could not clear the third language exam in class 8th and were promoted to class 9th, would have to appear in a compartment exam along with exams of class 9. “Those who are still unable to clear the third language at the end of class 9th may be given another opportunity in class 10th before the board examinations…A student shall not be eligible to appear in the secondary school examination of the board at the end of class 10 unless he/she has passed in the third language in class 8th,” Bhushan said in the order.

Under the three –language formula, it is mandatory for students to study three languages as subjects till class 8. Besides Hindi and English, schools in Delhi offer Sanskrit, Urdu and Punjabi as the third language. Several private schools also offer French, German and other foreign languages also.

Some school principals welcomed the move while some expressed apprehensions about the “sudden change”. Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu School, said, “There is no clarity about the amended no-detention policy as of now. When there is no detention policy for all other subjects in class 8 at present, then why this exception for third language? This should be applicable from the next academic session.”

Awadhesh Jha, principal of government Sarvodaya co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini, said, “It is a very good move in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) that also emphasises on the importance of multilingualism. Students must pass in all the three languages studied up to class 8. That is what the three language formula is all about.”

DoE officials said the move will make a difference particularly to the students of government schools. “Unlike government schools, students in private schools generally do not fail in class 8. Even if there are some cases many private schools take re-exams. The move will make more impact on the government school students. The DoE will soon start informing the parents and students about this changed promotion policy,” said the official, who wished not to be quoted.

Oct 09, 2019