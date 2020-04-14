Patients, staff sing songs to keep their spirits high at Civil Hospital

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:43 IST

: It has been a week since the Thane Civil Hospital has been converted into a Covid 19 hospital; in the last two days the number of positive patients has also increased. The civil surgeon, Kailash Pawar, to lift the spirit of patients, urged them to sing Hum Honge Kamyab. “We urged the patients to sing and clap, as staying in isolation and having no close ones by your side, while going through the medication process can be quite a difficult period emotionally. This is why we asked them to sing along. It was quite refreshing for the medical staff as well,” Pawar said.