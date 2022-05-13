Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 1 killed, 6 injured as court wall collapses in Biharsharif
patna news

1 killed, 6 injured as court wall collapses in Biharsharif

The compound wall of the Biharsharif district court collapsed on Friday morning when the court proceedings were going on.
An eyewitness said people were standing near the court’s boundary wall to have breakfast and tea when the incident took place. (Video grab)
Published on May 13, 2022 04:39 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: A 45-year-old woman was killed and six other persons were seriously injured when the compound wall of the Biharsharif district court collapsed on them on Friday morning, police said.

The incident occurred when the court proceedings were going on. The deceased was identified as Rajmatia Devi, a resident of Hargawan village under Manpur police station, police said, adding the injured were rushed to Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Pawapuri, for treatment.

According to the police, the boundary wall was in a dilapidated condition and a part of it suddenly caved in at around 10am. Seven people were trapped under the debris of which one died on the spot, they said.

Police said that some road-side stalls next to the wall have also been damaged.

Ganga Kumar, an eyewitness, said people were standing near the boundary wall to have breakfast and tea when the incident took place.

RELATED STORIES

“Six people have been injured and are undergoing treatment. A case was registered and further investigation is under way,” said Nalanda DDC Vaibhav Srivatava. As a precautionary measure, the remaining portion of the boundary wall, which could pose a danger to people living in the vicinity, will be demolished by the civic personnel, he added.

In another incident, three persons died in an accident when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a truck on Bihta-Sarmera state highway-78 near Kazichak village under Rahui police station of Nalanda.

The victims have been identified as Raju, Bunty and Ravi, cousins to each other, are the residents of Pranchak village under Chandi police station. “The three victims were returning home after attending a wedding function when their bike collided with a truck. While Raju and Bunty died on the spot, Ravi was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further investigation is on,” said law and order DSP Sushil Kumar, adding that the driver and the cleaner managed to escape from the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP