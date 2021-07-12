Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patna News
patna news

10.50 lakh looted from courier firm office in Patna City

Four motorcycle-borne miscreants on Monday morning looted ₹10
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:23 PM IST


Four motorcycle-borne miscreants on Monday morning looted 10.50 lakh from a courier company office at Sandalpur area under Alamganj police station in Patna City, police said

No arrests were made in this connection till Monday evening. According to the police, the incident took place around 11.45am when the courier company staff were engaged in work.

“Four armed criminals with their faces covered entered the company premises and took the staff hostage at gunpoint and locked them. They looted 10.50 lakh and fled after few minutes,” City SP (East) Jitendra Kumar said.

The robbers also damaged the company’s CCTV cameras, he said.

The company staff did not inform the police about the incident. “Police came to know after news spread in the area about the loot. On getting information, a police team reached the spot and investigated the matter. During investigation, it was found the criminals also damaged CCTV cameras,” the City SP said.

Raids are on to trace the criminals involved in the incident, he added.

