17 injured in Barauni refinery blast

At least 17 persons, including five employees, were injured in a blast owing to a “technical snag” at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery at Barauni in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Thursday, officials said.

The injured were currently undergoing treatment, and condition of one of them was said to be serious.

Fire tenders and jumbo tankers were pressed into service following the mishap.

The plant was later sealed, Begusarai district magistrate (DM) Arvind Kumar Verma said, adding that security personnel were deputed there.

A team was also constituted to probe the incident, said refinery officials.

As per available information, the blast, which took place around 11.45 am, could be heard as far as three to four kilometres from the refinery and shattered the windows of some houses.

Enraged over the incident, scores of locals, including family members of the injured, staged a protest against the refinery authorities on its premises, alleging that authorities were not maintaining a proper security system in the plant.

DM Verma said of the 17 injured persons, six contract labourers were discharged after preliminary treatment at the refinery’s first-aid centre. Six more labourers were admitted to Sadar hospital, of which one was said to be serious due to head injury. The remaining five were employees who were undergoing treatment at Barauni refinery hospital and all of them were out of danger, he said.

When contacted, executive director of the refinery, Shukla Mistry, said the reason behind the incident was said to be a blast in one of the atmospheric vacuum Units. “The plant was shut down for last one month. In last two days, employees and labourers tried to start the plant. On Thursday morning, a blast in the furnace occurred due to technical error, causing injuries to people. A probe team has been constituted in this connection,” she said.