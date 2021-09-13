2 killed, 3 seriously injured in firing, clash over land dispute in Bihar’s Purnia

Two were killed and three seriously injured in a firing incident followed by a clash over a land dispute at Bela Prasadi village about 50 km from Purnia district headquarters in Bihar on Sunday. All the three injured are women, who are undergoing treatment at Purnia Government Medical College and Hospital (PGMCH), a police officer said.

Police have identified the deceased as Mohammed Jahangir, 24 and Mohammed Mursalin, 45, both members of rival groups who died during treatment at PGMCH.

“The incident is related to a dispute between Mohammed Irshad and Mohammed Mursalin over one bigha land in the village,” Rupauli station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said, adding, “Both the sides had called village panchayats several times to sort out their dispute but that hadn’t helped,” Kumar said. One of the deceased, Mohammed Jahangir, was the son of Mohammed Irshad.

Rupauli and Bhawanipur police reached the spot soon after the clashes and recovered a country made pistol and used cartridges from the site.

“A manhunt has been launched to arrest Mohammed Kaushar, brother-in-law of Mursalin, who allegedly shot Jahangir in his chest, leading to his death in the hospital during treatment,” the SHO said

Police said the firing incident led to a fierce fighting between the two sides, resulting in grievous injuries to Mursalin, Angoori Khatun, Sameena Khatun, Jaynam Khatun after they were attacked with conventional weapons to avenge Jahangir’s death. Mursalin died in the hospital during treatment.

Police said a few days ago, Rupauli police had tried to settle their land dispute amicably at a janta darbar (court for people) organised at Rupauli police station. “Even Rupauli circle officer (CO) tried to sort out the issue and when the two sides didn’t agree, the CO asked them to take the matter to the court.

Police have carried out raids to arrest the accused who have been absconding since the incident.