21 ft long painting dedicated to Chhath Puja displayed in Bihar

As Chhath is around the corner. The artists and students of Bihar displayed a 21 ft long and 15 ft wide Chhath puja painting on the river Ganga, in a combined effort. Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day-long festival starts with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual, following day Kharna is observed, third day 'Sandhya Arghya' and ends with 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun).

The festival is dedicated to Surya Bhagwaan (Sun God), which people believe sustains life on Earth. People worship the Sun God during the festival, which will be celebrated between October 28-31 this year.

Talking to ANI about the painting, Vivekanand Pandey, Pro Vice-Chancellor at Amity University said, "This festival shows that sunrise and sunset both are very important. Another thing which is important is ritualistic purity. We want the message of this festival to reach the world. We will submit this painting for the World Book of Records so that the whole world will be able to see it."

Ankita, a student of Amity University said, "The painting depicts the two major characters Draupadi and Goddess Sita, who started this auspicious festival Chhath." She added, "The painting is made from Indian fabric like cotton cloth & authentic colours. Through this painting, we wanted to pass the message that Chhath is not only for the older generation but how new generation can contribute to this festival."

Another student Shalini said, "When we started, we found that there was no record on Chhath mahaparv and our motive is to set one by using the art and culture of Bihar. We have used natural products like turmeric, indigo, sandalwood powder to make this."

